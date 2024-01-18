First responders help deliver baby boy in Naugatuck

Naugatuck first responders helped a mom deliver her healthy baby boy at home on Wednesday.

Sergeant Deely and Officer Cotto responded to a home around 11 a.m. and found the mom in a second-floor bathroom with her husband and her labor was pretty far along, police said.

Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services responded and determined that taking her to a medical facility would not be sufficient.

At that point, Naugatuck EMS Captain Perez took on the role of primary care and EMS and officers prepared an area for a safe delivery.

Thirty minutes later, the baby boy was born.

Police said the mom and baby were in good health and they were taken to a local hospital with a police escort.