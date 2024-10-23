First responders pay respects during procession for fallen Wethersfield firefighter

Condolences are pouring in from first responders across the state as they took part in a procession for a fallen Wethersfield firefighter.

As the roar of police motorcycles entered the campus of UConn Health, firefighters from West Hartford were on hand saluting the incoming procession.

The line of engines and vehicles stretched for miles as departments from all over Connecticut escorted the body of a fallen Wethersfield firefighter to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington. They died in the line of duty in a crash responding to the Hawthorne fire in Berlin.

At the entrance to the campus, a Farmington fire engine raised its ladder with red, white and blue lights, displaying the American flag prominently to mark the solemn moment. The loss hitting many first responders across the state as many departments gave their condolences.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Seymour Fire Department said: “We stand with you in solidarity, honoring the sacrifice made in service to others. May you find strength and comfort in each other, and may the memory of your fallen brother or sister provide peace and inspiration in the days to come.”

The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, who helped with the start of the procession, said: “May he rest in peace. Prayers and blessings to the family and the entire firefighting community. We'll take it from here.”

The Granby Police Department showed solidarity with their message, saying the department: “…stands with the Wethersfield Fire Department for the loss of one of their own who made the ultimate sacrifice today. Their bravery, dedication, and unwavering commitment to protecting their community will never be forgotten.”