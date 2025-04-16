Middletown

First responders take part in active shooter training in Middletown

Middletown Fire Department

Over a dozen agencies including police, firefighters, EMS, dispatchers and local hospitals participated in active violence drills in Middletown on Tuesday.

The two-day event focuses on emergency response in an active emergency situation, specifically active shooter incidents with high death tolls, according to authorities.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The event, described as a large scale active violence situation, will continue into Wednesday with more local training at Keigwin Middle School and Middletown High School, according to authorities.

Officials said 14 patients were taken to Middlesex Hospital with agencies that were at the practice drill Tuesday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s our job to prepare for the unthinkable. This collaborative training has produced one of the most robust and tactically proficient group of first responders in the state, if not the country," South Fire District Chief James Trzaski said.

Firefighters said the goal is to make sure they're prepared to reach victims quickly and work to eliminate threats in a timely manner.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us