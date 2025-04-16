First responders take part in active shooter training in Middletown

Over a dozen agencies including police, firefighters, EMS, dispatchers and local hospitals participated in active violence drills in Middletown on Tuesday.

The two-day event focuses on emergency response in an active emergency situation, specifically active shooter incidents with high death tolls, according to authorities.

The event, described as a large scale active violence situation, will continue into Wednesday with more local training at Keigwin Middle School and Middletown High School, according to authorities.

Officials said 14 patients were taken to Middlesex Hospital with agencies that were at the practice drill Tuesday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s our job to prepare for the unthinkable. This collaborative training has produced one of the most robust and tactically proficient group of first responders in the state, if not the country," South Fire District Chief James Trzaski said.

Firefighters said the goal is to make sure they're prepared to reach victims quickly and work to eliminate threats in a timely manner.