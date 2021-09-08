CT Remembers 9/11

First Responders Suffer Long-Term Health Effects of 9/11

By Heidi Voight

NBC Universal, Inc.

There were 2,977 lives lost at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and inside the four hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001. But not all the heroes of 9/11 died on that one day.

Connecticut State Police were among the many agencies deployed to Ground Zero. Troopers, including 14 K9 teams, worked the site of the collapse for 11 days.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Seventeen years later, Trooper Walter Greene’s exposure to the toxic rubble pile would claim his life. The marine corps veteran was only 49 years old when he got the diagnosis – cancer – that doctors linked to his time spent searching for survivors at Ground Zero.

Connecticut State Police
Connecticut State Trooper First Class Walter Greene Jr.

“He helped bringing family members. He helped look for people and then he also escorted the trucks that were carrying the stuff back and forth,” his widow Suzanne Greene said. “The way he died was not who he was, the way he lived was… His life did mean something…I’m sorry…and his legacy goes on."

In May 2020 Connecticut State Trooper First Class Eugene Kenneth Baron Jr. also succumbed to exposure cancer.

Connecticut State Police
Trooper First Class Eugene Kenneth Baron, Jr.

9/11 is still claiming victims. An estimated 400,000 people were exposed to the toxic cloud in lower Manhattan. The federal program tracking 9/11-related illnesses has more than 81,000 emergency responders, Ground Zero workers and volunteers enrolled, along with over 30,000 survivors who worked, lived or went to school nearby.

Over 200,000 firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses, and from one national tragedy to another, dozens of first responders who survived 9/11 and its aftermath have now lost their lives to Covid-19.

PTSD Sep 7

Images of 9/11 Caused PTSD in People Thousands of Miles From Ground Zero

September 11 Attacks Sep 7

Surviving 9/11 Took a Physical and Mental Toll – and Helped Some Grow

9/11 20th Anniversary Sep 7

After 2 Years, NYC Identifies 2 More 9/11 Victims Thanks to New Tech and Lasting Commitment

This article tagged under:

CT Remembers 9/119/11 anniversaryremembering 9/11
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us