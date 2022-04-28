First Responders to Hold Parade to Support 6-Year-Old Burn Victim

First responders are coming together to support a 6-year-old boy who suffered serious burn injuries in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport firefighters, police, the mayor and others will gather for a parade at Bridgeport Hospital at 10 a.m. for Dominick Krankall.

Dominick suffered second-and third-degree burns to his face and legs on Sunday and his family told NBC New York that he was set on fire by a bully in a horrific attack.

His sister, Kayla Deegan, told NBC New York that her brother was playing in the backyard of their home off Louisiana Avenue Sunday afternoon with other children who live below them and an 8-year-old neighbor got into a shed on the property and somehow gained access to some gasoline and lighters. That's when the boy called Deegan's little brother over.

"As soon as he walked down the stairs, the bully called his name and lured him over around the corner, and in a matter of seconds he came back around the corner screaming, saying 'Mommy, they lit me on fire,'" Deegan said.

"What he did was pour gasoline on a tennis ball, took a lighter, lit it up and just chucked it right at my brother's face — and then ran away from him and watched him burn," Deegan said.

Dominick was rushed to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital. Hospital officials said he is expected to recover.

Police are investigating the cause of Dominick’s injuries and police said they are investigating reports of children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

The family of the other boy did not wish to address the incident when reached at their home, NBC New York reports.

Dominick’s family is looking to raise money to help pay for the hospital expenses and find somewhere else safer to live.

A news release from Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Gamin’s office said the parade this morning is intended to raise Dominick’s spirits.