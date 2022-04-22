First Responders to Hold Procession to Escort Flight Medic Killed in Accident to Funeral Home in East Windsor

Emergency officials Friday will be honoring Derrick Donahue, a flight medic for Lifestar out of Hartford Hospital, who died during a diving accident while on vacation. Staff from several agencies will be escorting him from Bradley Airport to a funeral home in Warehouse Point, according to East Windsor Ambulance.

Donahue spent years in public service.

While in high school, he served the people of East Windsor with the Warehouse Point Fire Department and East Windsor Ambulance.

He was also a firefighter in Amherst, Massachusetts for many years before returning to Connecticut and eventually became a registered nurse and worked at Lifestar.

East Windsor Ambulance posted on social media that Donohue will be escorted by staff members from Lifestar, East Windsor Ambulance, Warehouse Point Fire Department, Broad Brook Fire Department, and IAFF Local S-15 CT State Firefighters and local town agencies will be assisting in the escort from Bradley Airport to Spring Street in Windsor Locks, across the Route 140 Bridge, along Bridge Street to the funeral home in East Windsor.

The procession is expected to start just after 3 p.m. and East Windsor Ambulance is encouraging anyone who wants to show their support to line up on the roadside along the route.

“Thank you to everyone involved in helping bring Derrick home to his family, as we continue to process this unexpected loss of a great public servant,” East Windsor Ambulance posted.