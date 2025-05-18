First woman of color to be appointed Deputy Majority Leader of Conn. House passes away

The first woman of color to be appointed Deputy Majority Leader of the Connecticut House of Representatives has passed away.

According to a release, Marie Kirkley-Bey served the state for multiple decades including as the first woman of color to be appointed as the Deputy Majority Leader and later as the Deputy Speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

"Her two decades of service in the Connecticut House of Representatives left an indelible mark on Hartford and beyond. Marie’s commitment to justice, equity, and the well-being of our residents inspired many and strengthened our city," Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said in part.

Before her service in the House of Representatives, Kirkley-Bey reportedly served on the Hartford Court of Council as a member of the reform-oriented People for Change party.

"Marie was a true champion for the people of our City and State. She was a tireless advocate for Hartford schools, summer youth employment for children, and common-sense sentencing reforms. She also had a great sense of humor and passion for her UConn Huskies. We both had the privilege to serve with Marie, and we will miss her dearly," Speaker of the House Matthew Ritter said in part on behalf of himself and former Speaker of the House Thomas Ritter.

Kirkley-Bey was born in New Britain and lived in Hartford for 57 years. She had three children, many grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren.