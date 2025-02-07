health

State loosens consumption advisory on fish from parts of Hockanum River

Connecticut Department of Public Health

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has loosened the consumption advisory it had issued for fish caught in four sections of Hockanum River in East Hartford, Vernon, Manchester and Ellington.

The Department of Public Health is modifying the previous ‘do not eat’ consumption advisory for the Hockanum River from the Connecticut River in East Hartford to the outlet of Union Pond in Manchester, including East Hartford Lake as well as the Ellington section of the Hockanum River, to “Do not eat bass, all other species - one meal per month.”

The “Do not eat” consumption advisory remains in effect for the section of the Hockanum River from and including Union Pond in Manchester east through the rest of Manchester and through Vernon to the outlet of Shenipsit Lake on Tolland Avenue.

The “Do not eat” advisory also includes several riverine impoundments of Papermill Pond, including Pitney Park in Vernon and the Tankerhoosen River upstream to the dam on Main Street in Vernon, according to the Department.

Shenipsit Lake is not included in the advisory.

The state Department of Public Health said there is a pre-existing statewide advisory in place for all freshwater finfish and shellfish caught in Connecticut because of mercury contamination.

Hockanum fish advisory

The department said sensitive groups should limit their consumption to no more than one meal per month. For all other groups, the advice is to limit consumption to no more than one meal per week of freshwater finfish and shellfish.

The statewide advisory does not apply to sunfish or trout as there are no consumption limits for these fish species, unless otherwise noted.

Hockanum fish advisory

Additional information on DPH fish consumption advisories can be found at https://portal.ct.gov/fish or by calling at 1-877-458-FISH (3474).

The Department of Public Health said it is doing this in coordination with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection after evaluating perfluorooctane sulfonic acid concentrations from fish sampled in 2022 and reported in 2023 from several sections of the Hockanum River using safe consumption limits.

This article tagged under:

health
