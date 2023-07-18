Five CT state swimming areas closed due to water quality

Five state swimming areas are closed Tuesday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the following swimming areas are closed:

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Cockaponset State Forest, Pattaconk, in Chester

Day Pond State Park, in Colchester

Indian Well State Park, in Shelton

Wharton Brook State Park, in Wallingford

DEEP staff members collect water samples each week and the Department of Public Health Lab tests them for certain bacteria.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

See the state swimming water quality report online here.