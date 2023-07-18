Connecticut beaches

Five CT state swimming areas closed due to water quality

NBC Connecticut

Five state swimming areas are closed Tuesday.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the following swimming areas are closed:

  • Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
  • Cockaponset State Forest, Pattaconk, in Chester
  • Day Pond State Park, in Colchester
  • Indian Well State Park, in Shelton
  • Wharton Brook State Park, in Wallingford

DEEP staff members collect water samples each week and the Department of Public Health Lab tests them for certain bacteria.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.

See the state swimming water quality report online here.

