Five displaced after fire in Norwich

Firefighters battled a fire in Norwich Thursday night and said a neighbor suffered a medical emergency during the fire and was brought to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to 138 Sandy Lane for what was reported at 11:15 p.m. as a fire in the basement and found light smoke coming from the first floor of a three-story apartment building.

They found a fire in a bedroom and knocked it down, fire officials said.

All the residents had gotten out, but a neighbor suffered a medical emergency during the fire and was treated and transported by ambulance, police said.

The fire was placed under control at 11:37 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting five adults who have been displaced.

The Norwich fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.