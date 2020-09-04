Five New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Among UConn Students

There are an additional five cases of COVID-19 among UConn students.

UConn released a statement on Friday afternoon, saying UConn has 67 current positive or suspected on-campus cases, up four since Thursday. There was also one new off-campus positive yesterday, according to UConn.

The school said three of the on-campus cases were from surveillance testing and the other one was a student who went to Student Health & Wellness with symptoms.

UConn has had a total of 89 confirmed positive residential student cases since testing began Aug. 14 before they moved into their residence halls and 47 have recovered and left isolation.

Residential students who are quarantined because they may have been in contact with others who later tested positive continue to be tested and the university is also testing randomly selected students on campus.

UConn said it is also is aware of 27 cases among off-campus Storrs students who were tested because they will be visiting campus for classes, and two positive cases among faculty/staff who expect to be working regularly on campus and they must provide proof of a negative test before they may return to campus.

UConn noted that the on-campus positive rate at UConn Storrs is 1.34 percent among residential students.

No positive cases have been reported among students in UConn Stamford housing or among students at the Waterbury and Avery Point commuter campuses.

Four UConn Stamford commuter students have reported positive test results, along with one UConn Hartford commuter student.