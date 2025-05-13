Five people, including three teens, taken to hospital after Colchester crash

Five people, including three teens and two adults, were taken to the hospital after a crash in Colchester on Sunday afternoon.

State police said a driver in a Kia Soul and a Nissan Rouge collided around 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of Parum Road and Lake Hayward Road.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

State police said the driver of the Kia, an 18-year-old Colchester man, was taken to Backus Hospital.

The front seat passenger in the Kia, a 14-year-old, was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A 15-year-old girl who was in the back seat has possible serious injuries and was taken to Connecticut Children’s, according to state police.

The driver, a 70-year-old Colchester man, and a passenger, a 66-year-old Colchester woman, who were in the Nissan were taken to Backus Hospital.

State police said, based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Kia ran a stop sign.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to email Officer Wassef at KC87@colchesterct.gov.