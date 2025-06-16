Hartford

Five injured in shooting in Hartford

hartford police complex
NBC Connecticut

Two women and three men were injured in a shooting in Hartford late Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to Homestead Avenue around 10:24 p.m. when they received several ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls reporting gunshots.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They found one victim there and that person was taken to the hospital.

As officers were at the scene, four more gunshot victims arrived at area hospitals.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said all the victims are in stable condition and the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us