Five injured in shooting in Hartford

Two women and three men were injured in a shooting in Hartford late Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to Homestead Avenue around 10:24 p.m. when they received several ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls reporting gunshots.

They found one victim there and that person was taken to the hospital.

As officers were at the scene, four more gunshot victims arrived at area hospitals.

Police said all the victims are in stable condition and the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).