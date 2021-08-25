Five State Swimming Areas Closed Due to Water Quality Concerns

Five popular state swimming areas are closed over water quality concerns, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Wednesday.

The swimming areas at Day Pond State Park, Chatfield Hollow State Park, Wharton Brook State Park, Lake Waramaug State Park and Gay City State Park are closed at least through Wednesday.

DEEP said the parks are being retested today and results will be available tomorrow.

The closures come as parts of the state are facing a heat advisory due to high temperatures and humidity.