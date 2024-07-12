Five Stop & Shop markets in Connecticut to close

Stop & Shop is closing 32 stores, including five in Connecticut, by the end of the year.

The 32 stores, which the company said are underperforming, will close on or before Nov. 2, according to a news release that was issued on Friday morning.

Stop & Shop said employees at impacted locations will be offered other opportunities within the company.

These Stop & Shops will close:

Connecticut

100 Division St., Ansonia

211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will remain open)

1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will remain open)

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)

72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will remain open)

These are the rest of the closings the company has announced:

Massachusetts

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)

Rhode Island

11 Commerce Way, Johnston

176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)

New Jersey

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

New York

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

294 Middle Country Road, Coram

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, said in a statement. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

“Our associates are a strong community dedicated to growing and working together, and all of our store associates will continue to have a place in the Stop & Shop family as we look forward to serving customers at other nearby locations,” added Reid.

Stop & Shop said it will provide specific store closing dates well in advance of any store closures.

After the store closures are complete, Stop & Shop said it will operate more than 350 stores spanning five states, including 81 stores in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York and 25 in Rhode Island.

You can find store locations on the Stop & Shop website.