Five-year pause on collection of defaulted student loans comes to an end

As of Monday, the roughly five-year pause on collection of defaulted federal student loans has been lifted.

About 5 to 10 million borrowers have defaulted on paying their loans or are expected to in the next few months.

We spoke with an expert about what to do if you find yourself in this situation.

Matthew Smith, an agency spokesperson with the Connecticut Department of Banking, said it's important you do not ignore debt and, instead, face it head-on.

“The impacts will compound and make it difficult to have financial flexibility later on," Smith said.

Smith said if you have not been keeping up with your payments, you are not alone.

“I think it could be a little intimidating for people. People maybe put blinders on," Smith said.

Federal student loans are in default after 270 days of non-payment.

This can lead to serious consequences such as wage garnishment, having your tax refund used towards the money you owe, and leaving a lasting mark on your credit score.

“When you have a lower credit score, you don’t get favorable rates," Smith said. "So you may find a lender who is willing to lend to you, but you are not going to get the best rate available.”

If you have defaulted on your loans, Smith says resources are available through the U.S. Department of Education.

“Getting out of default through an income-driven repayment plan or by some other sort of payment arrangement by talking directly with the Department of Ed. or your servicer will give you more control and financial flexibility.”

To check the status of your loans, go to studentaid.gov.