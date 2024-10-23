Flags directed to half-staff in honor of firefighter killed at brush fire in Berlin

Governor Ned Lamont has directed flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died at a brush fire in Berlin on Tuesday.

Robert Sharkevich Sr. was a member of Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and was a former member of the Hartford Fire Department.

Sharkevich, 66, was at the scene of a massive brush fire on Lamentation Mountain when the fire utility task vehicle he was in rolled over, officials said.

Sharkevich died of his injuries and three other firefighters were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

“His selfless dedication to public service and the safety of his community and the surrounding towns is nothing less than heroic," Governor Lamont said in a statement. "On behalf of the people of Connecticut, I thank him for the service he has provided to our state, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and Hartford Fire Department."

All U.S. and state flags should be lowered immediately and will remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not been determined.

The fire on Lamentation Mountain, which is now being coined the Hawthorne fire, resulted in the closure of Lamentation Mountain State Park and Giuffrida Park in Meriden. The fire has extended to more than 80 acres in size.

Fire officials said it could be three to four days before the blaze is contained. The investigation remains ongoing.