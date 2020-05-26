Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of CT State Trooper Who Responded to 9/11

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered flags at half staff to mark the passing of Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Eugene Kenneth Baron, Jr, who died Monday of cancer tied to his response to New York City in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Baron's death is classified as a line-of-duty death.

Baron responded as a member of the Traffic Services Unit of the Connecticut State Police to assist with search and rescue at the World Trade Center after the September 11th attacks.

Connecticut State Police said Baron joined the training academy in November 1989 and graduated in April 1990. He was first assigned to Troop A in Southbury, then Troop G in Bridgeport and, later, the State Police Traffic Services Unit.

He served with Connecticut State Police for 18 years and left with partial disability retirement in 2007.

He leaves behind his three children, his partner and her two children, two sisters, and his parents.

“Our condolences and prayers go to the Baron family at this time. Trooper Baron contracted cancer while doing a job that he loved. His first concern on September 11, 2001, was to help people affected by the terrorist attacks,” Commissioner Rovella noted. “He was always a Trooper at heart and he will be greatly missed.”

Wake service will be Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Bennett Funeral Home on North Cliff Street in Ansonia. The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Mount Saint Peters Cemetery on Route 34 in Derby. Note that all services will follow any restrictions outlined in the governor's executive orders on gatherings and social distancing.

Flags will remain at half-staff through Baron's interment on Saturday.