Flags to be Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Sandy Hook Fire Chief

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has directed all flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of a long time fire chief who died late last week.

Sandy Hook Fire Chief Bill Halstead died after responding to a call on Friday. He became ill at his home and died, according to the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Halstead joined the volunteer department in 1965 at the age of 16, the department said. He served as chief of Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue since 1978.

He also served as fire chief during the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

Lamont said the flags should be lowered immediately and should remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.

“Chief Halstead provided decades of service to the community in which he grew up and the community he loved. His dedication is exemplary, and we are lucky to have leaders like him protecting the residents of Connecticut. His passing after responding to a call in the line of duty is heartbreaking, and I send my deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company," Lamont said in a statement.