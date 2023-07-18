Connecticut's flash flooding raises insurance coverage questions

Cleanup is underway in more communities after more flash flooding.

So far every week in July, communities in our state have been hit by downpours.

And as the state, towns and cities fix damage, some homeowners might be wondering if insurance will cover their repairs.

Most folks could be out of luck when it comes to receiving help with damage costs.

“They call their insurance agent only to be told that if it truly is flooding, you know, that it's not covered under the homeowner's policy,” said Bob Desaulniers, FEMA Region 1 senior insurance specialist.

While some people who live in high-risk zones might be required to get flood coverage, other homeowners might now be considering it. It’s offered through private insurance and the National Flood Insurance Program.

That can protect your home – such as electrical, the foundation and some appliances - and potentially your belongings.

“We together would all like to see people have more coverage for catastrophic events,” Desaulniers said.

While premiums vary, the state Insurance Department said the average is $800 to $1,200 a year. It’s different than federal disaster help which is only available after certain events.

“It depends on whether or not there's been a declaration as to what type of federal assistance FEMA can provide,” said Melissa Surette, FEMA Region 1 Floodplain Management and Insurance Branch chief.

FEMA said most flood events do not trigger that needed presidential disaster declaration, and just an inch of water in a home can cause more than $25,000 in damage.

This often leaves homeowners having to weigh the cost of insurance versus paying for potentially pricy repairs.