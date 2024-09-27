Bradley Airport

Flight from Bradley Airport returns shortly after takeoff due to mid-flight issue

NBC Connecticut

A flight that took off from Bradley Airport Friday had to return to the airport a short time later after something happened during the flight.

Air Canada Express flight 8593 left Bradley for Toronto around 12 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to Air Canada, the plane turned around after the crew noticed something mid-flight.

"On Air Canada Express flight 8593 from BDL to YYZ today September 27th, the flight crew received an indication shortly after take-off prompting them to follow standard procedure and return to BDL, where they landed safely," the airline said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Air Canada said the crew never declared an emergency, but one passenger who spoke to NBC Connectiuct said it was a frightening experience.

"I've never had a landing like that an nobody knows what happened, so I'm kinda glad I'm on the ground," Klass Van Eck, of Toronto, said.

Air Canada apologized to passengers for the disruption.

This article tagged under:

Bradley Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us