Flight from Bradley Airport returns shortly after takeoff due to mid-flight issue

A flight that took off from Bradley Airport Friday had to return to the airport a short time later after something happened during the flight.

Air Canada Express flight 8593 left Bradley for Toronto around 12 p.m.

According to Air Canada, the plane turned around after the crew noticed something mid-flight.

"On Air Canada Express flight 8593 from BDL to YYZ today September 27th, the flight crew received an indication shortly after take-off prompting them to follow standard procedure and return to BDL, where they landed safely," the airline said in a statement.

Air Canada said the crew never declared an emergency, but one passenger who spoke to NBC Connectiuct said it was a frightening experience.

"I've never had a landing like that an nobody knows what happened, so I'm kinda glad I'm on the ground," Klass Van Eck, of Toronto, said.

Air Canada apologized to passengers for the disruption.