Flight from New Haven to Florida Diverted to Bradley After Birdstrike

An Avelo flight heading from New Haven to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida Friday was diverted to Bradley International Airport after it hit a bird, according to the airline.

Officials from Avelo said Flight 323 struck a bird while departing from Tweed Friday morning. Because of the weather and the weight of the plane, they landed at Bradley to inspect the plane.

Maintenance inspected the plane, no damage was found and the flight continued the trip, according to the airline.

They said all appropriate government agencies, as well as teams from Tweed and Fort Lauderdale, were informed of the incident and the delay it caused.

