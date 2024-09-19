Delta flight from Tampa to Boston diverts to Bradley Airport

A flight that was heading from Tampa, Florida to Boston, Massachusetts was diverted to Bradley International Airport after a mechanical issue and landed safely early Thursday morning.

Officials from Delta said flight 1439 from Tampa to Boston diverted and landed safely in Connecticut after the crew received an indication of a mechanical issue.

The flight landed safely at 12:06 a.m. Thursday, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The plane, a Boeing 737-800, had 109 customers and six crew members onboard, Delta said. On approach into Boston, the captain chose to divert to Bradley out of an abundance of caution because of a mechanical issue and low-visibility conditions in Boston.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Delta teams are working to get these customers to their final destinations today, and we apologize for the delay in their travel. The safety of Delta’s customers and employees remains our top priority,” Delta said in a statement.