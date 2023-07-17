Flooded church basement damages youth theater props, workspace in New Britain

New Britain’s No Boundaries Youth Theatre is scheduled to have a three-day performance coming up at the end of the month.

It is a performance of SpongeBob SquarePants, and even though there is a water theme, Sunday's rains were not a welcomed sight. That’s because the church basement where the group normally rehearses flooded.

Improvising on Monday, the group rehearsed in an upstairs church meeting room. The theater group is preparing for a three-night performance with opening night scheduled for July 28. Unfortunately, Sunday’s rains have flooded their primary working and storage area, damaging many props that the performers made themselves.

“Some of the sets are ruined because of it, and they were all finished,” said 12-year-old Brooke Morgan, of Newington.

Rehearsals are normally held in New Britain’s South Church basement, which was filled with 1 to 3 inches of water Sunday. Assessing the damage Monday, artistic Director Nicki Laporte was happy to see the iconic pineapple prop survived.

“It’s the most important piece. It’s where our lead, our main character, lives in this pineapple under the sea,” said LaPorte.

Working to clean the area volunteers and church workers combined efforts Monday, removing damaged materials while costumes and props were being dried with fans. Among those cleaning up was Ellie Kelly, who joined the theater at 5 years old.

“My first thought was 'oh my God, there is my childhood going up in a flood,'” Kelly said.

As for the cast, unlike the basement, their spirit has not been dampened.

“I mean, I was disappointed, but you know stuff happens,” said Aryanna Delgado, who will play the role of SpongeBob.

No Boundaries Youth Theater continues to be a group of kids who just love to perform.

“It just lets our crazy sides get out,” said 12-year-old Kenzie Morgan.

Now with opening night, less than two weeks away, will they be ready?

“Absolutely,” said LaPorte. “The show will go on as always, we say in the theater.”

The good news is many of the props should be salvageable. There are questions though about some critical electronics. Some lights and parts of the sound system were in the water, and the group is waiting a day or two before trying to use them.