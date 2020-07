There are flooded roads in Bridgeport after strong thunderstorms swept through the state on Friday.

A significant flash flooding situation is developing in Stratford and Bridgeport. Over 3" has fallen already with more on the way. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/15oQQpR8Eh — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) July 3, 2020

The city's Emergency Operation Center said there is a car stuck in the water at Third and Connecticut Avenue and also on Jennings Avenue.

The viaduct at East Main Street and Louisiana Avenue is flooded.

The viaduct at Broadbridge Road and Glenbrook Road is flooded, according to the city's EOC.

BPT EOC WEATHER ALERT: FLASH FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR OUR AREA. Please stay away from foooded streets and underpasses. Find alternative routes and drive slowly and safely pic.twitter.com/BSMMFikqT8 — City of Bridgeport EOC (@BRIDGEPORTEOC) July 3, 2020

Drivers are advised to watch for flooded roads and not to attempt to pass.