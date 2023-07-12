Flooding and debris impede ferries, excursions along Connecticut River

“The last time we had something that was comparable I think would be Irene,” said Mark Yuknat of Connecticut River Expeditions.

Yuknat has decades of experience navigating the waterways up and down the Connecticut River, but recognizes potential danger when he sees it.

“Usually in the spring, we’ll have a couple days where there’s pretty heavy debris, but this is very unusual,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, Yuknat and his team were out by the East Haddam Swing Bridge, removing invasive plants in the water. By mid-day, however, rushing currents and added debris put that project on pause.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We’re not going to take our little boat out to do any more water chestnut pickups today or tomorrow because of the debris,” Yuknat said.

It was a similar story for Tony Mirabelli, who captains the Chester-Hadlyme Ferry just a few miles south.

“We were able to make one run this morning," he said. "We have a lot of commuters that use our boat during the week, so we made that first run and then as the water got higher and higher, it wasn’t safe for us to dock on either side, so unfortunately we had to shut down."

Mirabelli was able to get at least one trip in on Wednesday, but up in Rocky Hill, that ferry was moved to Essex earlier in the week because of intense flooding in their area.

“The further south you get, the river opens up a little bit, it empties into Long Island Sound, so the effect is not as much as it is, let’s say here, or even in Rocky Hill,” Mirabelli said.

With heavy flooding up north, water levels in the Hartford region of the Connecticut River are expected to reach five feet above flood stage this Thursday.

“It’s very, very unusual to have high water like this, this time of the year,” Mirabelli said.

Down towards Haddam, national models show those levels cresting around four feet above flood stage, early Friday morning.

At the mouth though, flooding and debris didn’t affect riverboat operations at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex, at least, for the majority of the day.

“The water hasn’t been any higher in the past 24 hours than it has in the past month,” said Daniel Thompson, watercraft operations manager for the Connecticut River Museum.

With high tide scheduled for just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, plus additional water moving down the river, he said that may change over the next 24 hours.

“It’ll really be our next high tide cycle, so if we’re going to see any water encroaching on the dock, it’s going to be then,” Thompson said.