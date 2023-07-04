connecticut weather

Flooding closes several roads in Connecticut

Flooding has closed several roads in multiple cities and towns in Connecticut on the Fourth of July.

Hartford

Multiple streets are closed and are impacted by flooding. Water can be seen over the road on Homestead Avenue.

Newington

Francis Avenue is closed due to flooding.

Stafford

East Street is one of the streets in town with flooding.

The Willimantic River on River Road is flooded in Stafford.

West Hartford

West Hartford fire department said they are responding to multiple vehicles stuck in water. Residents are asked to stay home until the storm passes.

Flooding can be seen at Cumberland and Middlebrook roads in West Hartford.

Firefighters said they are also working at multiple incidents of basement flooding.

A flash flood warning has been expanded to include more parts of the state.

