Concerns remain after state gets another dose of flooding, heavy rain

Downpours led to flooding in spots all around the state and, in some areas, fixing the damage could take quite some time.

In Wolcott on Sunday, Janice Confranceso watched as water from a normally tranquil pond rushed over nearby Spindle Hill Road, damaging the road and washing out the embankment.

Her basement was also flooded during the torrential rain.

“Never seen anything like that. It was coming down so fast you couldn’t imagine,” Cofranceso tells us.

In Bristol, a video captured flash flooding taking place near Bristol Central High.

In the city, there were multiple cars and people who got stuck in the quickly rising waters.

“We also saved four people today from rushing waters and from roads that were impassable, yet they still tried to pass those roads so I want to make sure that people know that stay off those roads if you see any water,” Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano says.

Crews from Public Works and the state Department of Transportation rushing to repair busy Middle Street near the intersection with Route 72.

They wanted to open it as quickly as possible once they removed broken asphalt and replaced it with stone, then figure out a longer-term plan.

As infrastructure is inspected around Connecticut, the state is also focused on the future.

“We're looking at resilience all around the state. What are the places that are most vulnerable? What can we do to prevent this from happening again, you know, these storms are not only more severe these days, but all the parking lots are everywhere, all the water rushes right into the river and the river overwhelms the roads,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Back in Wolcott, police expected the road to be closed until at least Monday when the scope of the damage could be better understood.

For neighbors like Janice Cofranceso, she’s doing her own clean up and thankful her basement flooding was not worse.

“We’re okay. We lost some things, but we are not hurt. That’s what counts,” Cofranceso added.