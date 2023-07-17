connecticut weather

Flooding takes a toll on Connecticut farms

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Universal, Inc.

Floodwaters continue to take a toll on farmers across Connecticut. At Killam & Bassette Farmstead in South Glastonbury, flooding has damaged about 35 acres of farmland and cost them approximately $450,000 in profit.

“It is huge. It is weight-bearing. Hopefully, we have saved enough money to make it through the season,” said Chris Bassette, the owner of the farmstead. “We do have a little bit of insurance, but the insurance is not that great here. So, we are going to do our best here and see what happens.”

It is prime picking season at Killam & Bassette, which is near the Connecticut River and Roaring Brook. The crops that were damaged were about to be picked and sold, Bassette said. Her team regrouped over the weekend and is hoping to replant some areas, but it depends on when it all dries out.

While the farm team regroups and figures out their next step, Bassette said the support from the community and other farmers has been heartwarming. People have stopped by and offered donations.

“It really is a personal business that we have and we love the support that the customers show us so thank you so much to everybody,” said Bassette.

Killam & Bassette is not the only farm in Connecticut that has been swallowed by floodwaters.

Connecticut’s Commissioner of the Department of Agriculture spoke at a news conference Monday, sharing tools that are designed to help farmers during an exceptionally challenging year.

“In February, we had 50-degree weather and the next day we had -10-degree weather. In May, we had sub-freezing for many hours across the state. In June, we had droughts,” Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said. "And in July, we have floods."

Hurlburt was joined by Gov. Ned Lamont and members of Connecticut's federal delegation. They encouraged all farmers in Connecticut to report their losses. They also pointed farmers to a disaster site to find additional resources.

