Florida woman arrested in Hartford for killing roommate and lying about it: police

Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022 and hasn’t been seen since.
A Florida woman has been arrested in Hartford for allegedly killing her roommate and lying about her disappearance, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said 42-year-old Gisselle Victoria-Gonzalez was arrested in connection to the apparent death of her roommate, 42-year-old Runyleidy Medina-Pacheco.

Medina-Pacheco was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. Police said Victoria-Gonzalez reported that she hadn't seen her roommate since Christmas Day.

Investigators discovered several inconsistencies with her story and officers executed a search warrant at the home, where they found evidence that a violent incident had occurred.

Orlando police said they later learned that Victoria-Gonzalez was living in Hartford and after interviewing her, investigators developed probable cause to arrest her.

She was taken into custody on Wednesday and she faces charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft.

Authorities said Medina-Pacheco traveled from her home in the Dominican Republic to Orlando for an extended vacation in October 2022. While in Florida, she lived with an acquaintance she knew from home.

Medina-Pacheco's body has not yet been found. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department Homicide Unit at 800-423-8477.

