Florists Impacted by Coronavirus Restrictions

Many, though not all, florists have taken a hit with significant events canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

At Kim’s Flower Shop in Wethersfield, owner Kim Notaro is busier than normal before Mother’s Day during these unprecedented times.

“This is one of the strangest events that we’ve ever had to go through,” said Notaro.

She says many are choosing flowers with other gifts unavailable or harder to get.

“They can’t get over to see their mom. So they want to make sure they remember her,” said Notaro.

This weekend is also big for a new company, Bloomy CT, which delivers floral arrangements to Middlesex, New Haven and Fairfield Counties.

“We’re designing the bouquets. We’re creating the containers that’s going with, that they’re going in,” said John Connolly, Bloomy CT's owner.

Connolly says with some extra time during the pandemic he decided to give his longtime business idea a shot.

While opening now has not always been easy, he remains optimistic.

“We’ve been able to secure all our flowers. I know there’s been some shortage of floral supplies. We’re able to get everything done,” said Connolly.

“This year has proven to be a bit of a challenge for obvious reasons,” said Leah Van Ness, the co-owner of the Montville Florist and the president of the Connecticut Florists Association.

She says many shops are dealing with limited deliveries of flowers, as well as a drop in sales because of canceled events such as proms, weddings and graduations.

“Florists are people who tend to be able to very quickly develop a new plan and way to make a challenging situation work,” said Van Ness.

Back in Wethersfield, Notaro says while some business has decreased, sadly there’s been an increase in people not being able to attend funerals and choosing to send flowers instead.

She’s run her shop for 11 years and says it was important to keep it open, though only for curbside service and deliveries.

“I felt flowers were a necessity. Everybody loves them,” said Notaro.

Many florists remain closed and some are just reopening for this week.

And they’re stressing deliveries and pick-ups will be non-contact to help ease any worries.