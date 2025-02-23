Flower and Garden Show back in Hartford for the 43rd time

Hartford

For the 43rd year, plant lovers, garden enthusiasts and business owners gathered at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford for the Flower and Garden Show. This year’s theme was Signs of Spring.

“I am an enthusiastic outdoor garden and I’m very, very eager this winter to get dirty,” said Patti Veconi, who spends half her time in Chester and the other half in New York City. She says one perk of living in Connecticut is the space to garden.

Over 350 booths were set up at the Convention Center for people to shop, check out the unique displays and more.

“It’s great for the economy,” said show producer Kristie Gonsalves. “It’s great for the city. People are eating here and stay here at the hotels.”

Businesses such as Aqua Scapes of Connecticut from Portland say the show helps bring in more customers.

“Number on it gets your exposure,” said owner Rob Townsend. “Number two, it gets you business. It’s just, it’s really exhilarating.”

He’s says he’s attended the show for 25 years and has won several of the display contests.

“This brings excitement to people. That’s why I do what I do,” he said. “It’s really amazing.”

Organizers say they plan to bring the show back to Hartford for the 44th edition next year.

