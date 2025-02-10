Flu cases spiking in Connecticut and across the country

It’s the time of year when respiratory illnesses are running rampant, and this year is no exception.

Medical experts say this is the worst year for the flu since 2009 to 2010. And it’s impacting some of our most vulnerable populations: young children and the elderly.

Kristin Pellegrino, the director of clinical services with the Duncaster retirement community in Bloomfield, said they have seen the uptick in cases.

“Our residents are very vulnerable. They are in their 80s or 90s," said Pellegrino. "And they really get hit hard with the flu.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She said it is often the lingering symptoms that cause the most problems.

“For this population, they need help after," said Pellegrino. "They are very deconditioned after the flu this year, and that’s what we are here for.”

And it’s not only the elderly feeling the impact. Dr. Juan Salazar, an infectious disease specialist at Connecticut Children's, tells us young children are being affected as well.

“We have seen a significant spike in the number of kids that are coming to our emergency department,” said Dr. Salazar.

He said some common symptoms to look out for are high fever, persistent coughing, vomiting or diarrhea, and being out of breath.

“It can affect the kid's lungs. Get secondary infections, and some of them can end up in the hospital and the ICU,” Dr. Salazar said.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the week ending on Feb. 1 of this year, the uptick in cases is being felt across the country.

“There have been 13,000 deaths in the U.S. this year, between '24 and '25, associated with influenza. That’s a problem,” he said.

He said there is an easy way to help prevent the spread of the illness.

“I don't want people to panic about this, but it's something that we can prevent severe disease by vaccination and proper isolation when we need to,” Dr. Salazar said.

If your child is symptomatic and not getting better, they should be seen in the emergency department.

Pellegrino said it is best to avoid the elderly if you are sick, but if you must, it is best to mask up.