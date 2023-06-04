Focus on State Budget as Legislative End Nears

The final days of the legislative session are about to get underway.

As the state budget is being finalized, democrats are hopeful it will receive bipartisan support.

“We’ll have tax cuts for lots of residents in the state of Connecticut,” said Sen. Bob Duff, D – Majority Leader.

Teachers have been among those calling for increased funding, citing a worsening staff shortage.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We need to be respected and the wages need to go up,” Sylvia Grant, a residential program worker said during a rally last week.

Also union group home and day program workers have been on strike as they demand better pay and benefits.

“There's more money for nonprofits. There's more money for schools. And there's, you know, more money for municipalities as well. So I again, I think that on balance, not everybody gets what they want, everything that they want. But on balance, this is a good budget,” said Duff.

A top republican had said he believed they will be supporting the budget, though they hadn’t seen the final details as of Friday.

One worry for them is what else might be tucked into the package.

“It’s something we would have concerns about if we are seeing unpalatable proposals that couldn’t get through the legislative session ending up in this budget,” Rep. Vincent Candelora, R – Minority Leader said during a press conference on Friday.

The senate majority leader says he expects they will get their business done by the end of the session which is midnight on Wednesday.