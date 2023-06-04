legislative session

Focus on State Budget as Legislative End Nears

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The final days of the legislative session are about to get underway.

As the state budget is being finalized, democrats are hopeful it will receive bipartisan support.

“We’ll have tax cuts for lots of residents in the state of Connecticut,” said Sen. Bob Duff, D – Majority Leader.

Teachers have been among those calling for increased funding, citing a worsening staff shortage.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We need to be respected and the wages need to go up,” Sylvia Grant, a residential program worker said during a rally last week.

Also union group home and day program workers have been on strike as they demand better pay and benefits.

“There's more money for nonprofits. There's more money for schools. And there's, you know, more money for municipalities as well. So I again, I think that on balance, not everybody gets what they want, everything that they want. But on balance, this is a good budget,” said Duff.

Local

Middletown 5 hours ago

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Middletown Crash

Middletown 7 hours ago

State Police Car Struck on Route 9 in Middletown

A top republican had said he believed they will be supporting the budget, though they hadn’t seen the final details as of Friday.

One worry for them is what else might be tucked into the package.

“It’s something we would have concerns about if we are seeing unpalatable proposals that couldn’t get through the legislative session ending up in this budget,” Rep. Vincent Candelora, R – Minority Leader said during a press conference on Friday.

The senate majority leader says he expects they will get their business done by the end of the session which is midnight on Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

legislative session
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us