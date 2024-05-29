Following deaths in Rafah, pro-Palestinian rally held outside State Capitol

Activists, including here in Connecticut, are raising concerns about the dozens of Palestinians who died following an airstrike in Rafah and NBC News reports Israeli forces are pushing deeper into the city in southern Gaza.

Several rallies are planned this week in the state, including one that took place outside of the State Capitol.

A large crowd showed their support for Palestinians and hoped to draw attention to the recent deaths in Rafah.

NBC News reports an Israeli airstrike ignited a fire in a camp for displaced people and killed at least 45.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “tragic incident.”

“It’s really, really heartbreaking. Just bringing attention to it gives voices to people that cannot speak out from there,” said Seira Valuckas of Litchfield.

The Biden Administration says Israel’s actions in Rafah – including tanks rolling in - do not so far violate the president’s warnings and would not trigger a change in policy, including a halt to weapon shipments.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham visited Israel on Wednesday and blasted the International Court of Justice which ruled Israel must stop its offensive in Rafah immediately.

“I'm going to tell every member of the Senate and the House, if you don't stand up to the ICC now and push back hard, we're next," said Graham.

In a statement, Representative Rosa DeLauro says she is “horrified” by the ongoing Israeli invasion of Rafah and that not enough is being done to protect innocent Palestinians.

While the congresswoman thinks Hamas must be defeated, DeLauro believes an immediate ceasefire is needed to free the hostages held by Hamas and to preserve the lives of Palestinians.

“Not just Monday and what’s happened but what’s happened in the past and in the future. We’re paying attention. We’re watching and we’ll never stop watching,” said Joanna Johnson of East Hartford.