vernon

Following hoarding and rat concerns, Vernon steps in to clean up property

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

A massive clean up of a property is underway in Vernon. Authorities say there had been complaints about odors and hoarding at a home there.

And neighbors tell us it’s led to a rat infestation in the area.

“We started seeing rats coming from the property, going in the house and now they are throughout the entire neighborhood,” Eric McVeigh, of Vernon, said.

McVeigh had become concerned, including about a strange smell, earlier this year about the next door home on Warren Avenue in Vernon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It’s been stressful, very stressful living worried. It’s not a good way to live when you take pride in your own home and you put a lot of heart and soul into your own place,” McVeigh said.

McVeigh alerted town officials. They say after the homeowner failed to take required action. The town went to court and eventually was given the OK to clean up the place.

McVeigh watched as crews got to work about a week ago. He couldn’t believe what they found inside.

Credit: Environmental Services Inc./Town of Vernon through a FOIA request

“It was horrific seeing those pictures. It’s upsetting. It’s sad,” McVeigh said.

Local

Connecticut 45 mins ago

$5 million fund aims to provide security boost for CT houses of worship

Naugatuck 1 hour ago

Griffin Health campus provides resources to former Stone Academy students

Dumpster after dumpster was filled, with potentially weeks of work to go and no one being allowed to live here for now.

In a statement, town administrator Michael Purcaro wrote in part:

“This is a very rare, unusual and unfortunate situation where the town had to intervene. It’s not something that normally happens but this situation was so serious it constituted a public health and safety emergency.”

As for McVeigh, he’s looking forward to putting this all behind him, and he credits the town for helping to get it done.

“Amazing, extremely helpful,” McVeigh said.

The town tells us it’s also hired a pest control contractor to take care of the rats. And it’s looking to place a lien on the property to help cover the costs of the entire response.

This article tagged under:

vernon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us