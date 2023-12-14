Following hoarding and rat concerns, Vernon steps in to clean up property

A massive clean up of a property is underway in Vernon. Authorities say there had been complaints about odors and hoarding at a home there.

And neighbors tell us it’s led to a rat infestation in the area.

“We started seeing rats coming from the property, going in the house and now they are throughout the entire neighborhood,” Eric McVeigh, of Vernon, said.

McVeigh had become concerned, including about a strange smell, earlier this year about the next door home on Warren Avenue in Vernon.

“It’s been stressful, very stressful living worried. It’s not a good way to live when you take pride in your own home and you put a lot of heart and soul into your own place,” McVeigh said.

McVeigh alerted town officials. They say after the homeowner failed to take required action. The town went to court and eventually was given the OK to clean up the place.

McVeigh watched as crews got to work about a week ago. He couldn’t believe what they found inside.

Credit: Environmental Services Inc./Town of Vernon through a FOIA request

“It was horrific seeing those pictures. It’s upsetting. It’s sad,” McVeigh said.

Dumpster after dumpster was filled, with potentially weeks of work to go and no one being allowed to live here for now.

In a statement, town administrator Michael Purcaro wrote in part:

“This is a very rare, unusual and unfortunate situation where the town had to intervene. It’s not something that normally happens but this situation was so serious it constituted a public health and safety emergency.”

As for McVeigh, he’s looking forward to putting this all behind him, and he credits the town for helping to get it done.

“Amazing, extremely helpful,” McVeigh said.

The town tells us it’s also hired a pest control contractor to take care of the rats. And it’s looking to place a lien on the property to help cover the costs of the entire response.