Following scandals, West Haven to pick new mayor

On Election Day, change will be coming to West Haven.

The current mayor is not running. That means someone new will be elected to take over the leadership of the city, which has faced scandals and issues with finances.

On Monday, Barry Lee Cohen was doing last-minute campaigning in the race to be the next mayor of West Haven.

“I am feeling excited. I am also like anybody else, we don’t know what’s going to happen because people in West Haven say they want change,” Cohen said.

The Republican is facing Democrat Dorinda Borer.

“We’ve had a rough couple of years and I think the residents of West Haven are looking forward to a brighter future. So we are going to turn this around,” Borer said.

Current Mayor Nancy Rossi is not running for re-election.

In recent years, the city has been under the microscope after hundreds of thousands of dollars of COVID relief funds were stolen, and the state began stronger oversight of city finances.

“I know the politics in West Haven aren’t the greatest so I’d like to see an improvement within City Hall,” Sandy Pelle of West Haven said.

Tim Smith of West Haven said he'd like to see taxes much lower.

“It’s ridiculous. We’re one of the highest cities around in the area. It’s ridiculous,” Smith said.

Cohen lost by a couple of dozen votes in the mayor’s race two years ago. He touts his years of business experience to help turn things around.

“I know economic development and business development. I am ready to hit the ground running. We have plans for our dump of a downtown. We basically have plans working and collaborating with investors,” Cohen said.

Borer also has a business background and has served four terms as state representative.

She thinks her connections in Hartford could be beneficial to the community.

“I have been the chairwoman of the bonding committee for the State of Connecticut. So that was management of a $2-billion bill. So I was able to see all the economic development across the state and we’ve stayed stagnant. So I know the opportunity out there,” Borer said.

Another challenge for the new mayor will be rebuilding trust with the community.