Saturday was a busy day at Tops Marketplace in Southington as the city's rotary club held a food drive.

The Southington Rotary Club collected food for families facing food insecurity amid the pandemic.

It all goes to the local food pantry that helps about 1,000 families in Southington.

Tops also donated one item for every one item donated during the food drive.