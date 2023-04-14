Food Pantries See Increased Need After Extra SNAP Benefits End

After extra COVID SNAP benefits ended in February, it did not take long for food pantries in Connecticut to see more people in need of help.

“It puts a lot of pressure on us, in a sense, because we know the need is so great. It motivates us," said Dina Sears-Graves, president and CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. “We want to make sure that our people have food. No one should go hungry."

In the last two months, United Way of Southeastern Connecticut's mobile food pantries recorded a 25% increase in the number of people served. The Gemma E. Moran United Way Labor Food Center, a food bank covering New London County, also saw an increased demand from the 68 food programs it serves.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“There is less money through the SNAP program, but then the food cost increase as well as everything else. People are really struggling," said Sears-Graves. “When people already have a tight budget and then you take away almost $100 a month, that is significant.”

St. Vincent de Paul Place in Norwich receives food from the Gemma E. Moran United Way Labor Food Center, among other sources. They have also seen a huge increase in need since the extra SNAP benefits ended.

“People who would have never thought of using a food pantry are now coming in," said Brian Burke, who manages the food pantry at St. Vincent de Paul Place.

In March, the food pantry served 100 new families, which marks a 51% increase from the year prior.

"We have never seen an increase like that," said Jillian Corbin, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Place. "I think not only is it the SNAP benefits, but it is also inflation on everything.”

In addition to their food pantry, they have seen record attendance at community meals.

“Folks are having to choose between paying their utilities or paying their groceries or putting gas in their cars," said Burke.

Both St. Vincent de Paul Place and United Way stressed the importance of community support - from donating food to donating time.

“I get nervous and it is something that kind of keeps me awake at night- how are we going to be able to keep up with the demand especially as it keeps rising?" said Sears-Graves. “We really appreciate the help of our community."

"We could not do the work we do with out our valuable volunteers," said Corbin.