Food truck vendors weather sweltering heat in New Haven

People across the state are looking for ways to stay cool, but some like food truck workers don’t have that luxury.

At food truck paradise in New Haven, visitors are looking for ways to beat the heat as they pick up a late lunch or early dinner.

For vendors like Tacos La Patrona, hydration is essential for business.

“Water,” Maria Nela, a worker Tacos La Patrona, said as she pulled out a large water bottle.

With temperatures nearing triple digits outside and surpassing it inside food truck kitchens, workers are doing everything they can to stay cool.

“A little fan, I have inside,” she said.

At Sweeney’s Hot Dogs, owner Robert Sweeney has opened doors and windows to let out all the heat inside. He said it’s not ideal to essentially be in a hot metal box on a day like this.

“The main thing is to try not to think of it and we have clean rags, and we keep them on ice,” he said.

He said being next to Long Island Sound does bring some welcome relief from time to time.

“Sometimes, you do get a breeze and when I have the fan, it does help,” Sweeney said.

Some visitors were able to find shade along the waterfront across the street while enjoying some New Haven staples.

“When you distract yourself with delicious food, you don’t really focus on the heat and humidity too much,” Harry Pearce, who was visiting from Massachusetts, said.

Others decided to eat in their cars, wanting to sit with air conditioning.

“I can’t stand the heat. It’s too hot,” Jaylene DeJesus, of Bridgeport, said.

Vendors say they’re stocked up on water, one of the most popular purchases right now, and doctors are reminding people that hydration is key.

They say even when you may not be thirsty, try to drink some water.

Having a large water bottle may not be a bad idea.