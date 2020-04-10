Food Trucks Allowed to Serve at Highway Rest Areas During COVID-19 Pandemic

The state of Connecticut is allowing food trucks to set up at some rest areas on highways in the state to feed truck drivers and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Friday that lifts restrictions on commercial activity in highway rest areas.

The governor’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” order remains in place and he is asking residents to restrict themselves to essential travel only, but truck drivers have to be out make deliveries and pick-ups.

“These truck drivers are keeping Connecticut moving and are providing critical necessities to our state during this national crisis,” Lamont said in a statement. “We need to make it as easy as possible to keep them fed around the clock.”

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will open four rest area locations for food truck operations -- the rest area on Interstate 84 in Danbury, on Interstate 91 in Middletown and Wallingford and on Interstate 95 in North Stonington.

Food truck operators interested in participating will need to receive a permit from the CTDOT, which requires a valid license from a local health department or health district to serve food in the state.

Operators must have a state-issued Department of Public Health permit to prepare and serve food. Spaces for the food trucks will be marked off at each of the rest areas, and signage will be included strongly encouraging social distancing.