Food trucks in Hartford back in full swing as warmer weather arrives

By Sydney Boyo

Greater and downtown Hartford are home to dozens of food trucks, but business in the winter isn’t always great.

“In the winter, it’s just kind of the die hard who want to get out,” Souvlaki City Food Truck Executive Chef John Manoussoff said.

Manoussoff has been operating his food truck on Elm Street for three months but has been in the Hartford area for two years.

He said he’s happy to see smiles on his customers faces as temperature reached the 60s in Hartford on Monday.

“Now there’s a lot more people that come out to smell the smells of spring,” he said.

One of his neighbors on the road is Wiches & Dogs, which has been operating since 2023. The food truck sells classic breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers and fries and returned to business on Monday because of the weather.

“That really helps the business a lot with the weather warming up,” cook David Scruse said. “You see a lot more foot traffic.”

He said once the weather gets even warmer, they’ll offer breakfast sandwiches as early as 7 a.m.

On Main Street, Jovan Huff said his food truck Food Trap has been back in business for two weeks.

“Business here is slow,” he said. “Sometimes it’s busy, sometimes you make nothing. That’s why we started the season early with the good weather.”

He’s been operating since 2021 and offers customers a selection of burgers, wings and Philly cheesesteaks.

“We only get a certain amount of time throughout the season to operate, so we just got to make sure the weather cooperates with us,” Huff said.

Hartford
