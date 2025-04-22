Foodie festival is coming to Milford this weekend

If you're looking for a fun weekend activity, the CT Foodie Fest is coming to Milford this Saturday and Sunday!

The foodie festival, hosted by the Downtown Milford Business Association, had over 6,000 people in attendance during last year's pilot event. They expect an even bigger crowd this year.

The two-day event will feature more than 30 food vendors, markets, children's activities such as a cornhole tournament, artisan markets and more.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 26, and on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be held at Wasson Field at 110 West Main St. in Milford.

Tickets can be purchased in advanced here for $5 or at the door for $8. Kids 8-years-old and under are free.