Foodshare Extends Emergency Drive-Thru Distributions through October

Connecticut Foodshare will continue to operate its emergency drive-thru distributions through October.
“We know that nearly 500,000 people are struggling with food insecurity throughout Connecticut, and we also know that the last 18-months have hit our local growers and producers extremely hard. We are grateful for the continued support of the Governor and the Department of Agriculture. This partnership has allowed us to reach more people around the state and to offer support to the local farmers as well, through increased purchases of Connecticut Grown products,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, said in a statement.
Foodshare said each site can serve up to 1000 households each week and fresh, Connecticut Grown produce will be available at all distributions.
Distribution Schedule, Monday through Saturday
- Norwich
- Every Monday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
- Parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill, 28 Stonington Road, Norwich
- East Hartford
- Every Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Old Showcase Cinemas, 936 Silver Lane, East Hartford
- Norwalk
- Every Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Veteran’s Memorial Park, 42 Seaview Avenue, Norwalk
- West Haven
- Every Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to noon
- Vertical Church, 225 Meloy Road, West Haven
- Bristol
- Thursday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- 95 Vincent P Kelly Road, Bristol
- Bridgeport
- Every Saturday, 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport
- Putnam
- Saturday, Oct. 9, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to noon
- Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam
- Danbury
- Every Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Danbury High School, 43 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury