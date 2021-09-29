Foodshare Extends Emergency Drive-Thru Distributions through October

Connecticut Foodshare will continue to operate its emergency drive-thru distributions through October.

“We know that nearly 500,000 people are struggling with food insecurity throughout Connecticut, and we also know that the last 18-months have hit our local growers and producers extremely hard. We are grateful for the continued support of the Governor and the Department of Agriculture. This partnership has allowed us to reach more people around the state and to offer support to the local farmers as well, through increased purchases of Connecticut Grown products,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, said in a statement.

Foodshare said each site can serve up to 1000 households each week and fresh, Connecticut Grown produce will be available at all distributions.

Distribution Schedule, Monday through Saturday