Foodshare Extends Emergency Food Distribution at Rentschler Field Through June

The need for help continues because of the COVID-19 pandemic Foodshare is going to continue its drive-thru emergency food distribution operation at Rentschler Field in East Hartford until the end of June.

Foodshare said the need has not declined and the organization is providing food to around 1,500 households per day.

Many businesses shut down due to the pandemic and some that are allowed to resume operations have started to reopen.

“Even as the state begins its multi-phase reopening we know that the economic impact on families in this region will continue to be felt for a while,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare, said in a statement.

Foodshare estimates that around 70 percent of the people served at the drive-thru food distribution are new to food insecurity.

They said that, because of the economic impact, 69 percent of households said they had to choose between paying for food and paying other bills during the past month.

“We hope the free food will reduce the need to make difficult tradeoff decisions,” Jakubowski said in a statement.

Distribution dates:

Weekdays through Tuesday, June 30: 8:30 a.m. to Noon

Address:

615 Silver Lane, East Hartford. At the Silver Lane entrance, gates will close at noon.

Details:

One allocation of food per car per day.

About Foodshare:

This emergency food distribution at Rentschler Field is in addition to Foodshare’s ongoing efforts to provide food to more than 200 pantries, community kitchens, and Mobile Foodshare sites throughout the region.

Those unable to drive to East Hartford can access help through the following:

Mobile Foodshare, an outdoor pantry-on-wheels. To find a site near you please text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or go to www.foodshare.org/mobile.

To find a food pantry and other resources near you, call 2-1-1 or go to www.211ct.org.

To volunteer or donate, visit www.foodshare.org.