Foodshare to Continue Food Distribution at Rentschler Field Through July

Foodshare will continue to distribute food to the Greater Hartford community through a drive-thru at Rentschler Field in East Hartford through the month of July.

Foodshare said it has served more than 75,000 households and distributed more than two million pounds of food at this emergency distribution site alone.

Food distribution is done on weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The site will be closed on July 3.

The address is615 Silver Lane, East Hartford; Silver Lane entrance. Gates will close at noon

One allocation of food is allowed per car.

This Rentschler Field distribution is in addition to Foodshare’s ongoing efforts at more than 200 pantries, community kitchens, and Mobile Foodshare sites throughout the region.

If you cannot drive to East Hartford, you can get help through Mobile Foodshare, an outdoor pantry-on-wheels. To find a site near you, text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or go to www.foodshare.org/mobile.

You can find a food pantry and other resources near you by calling 211 or online at https://www.211ct.org/.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like to donate to help us continue to serve our neighbors visit www.foodshare.org.

