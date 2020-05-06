Foodshare to Continue Food Distribution at Rentschler Field Through the Month

Foodshare is extending its emergency food distribution operation at Rentschler Field in East Hartford until the end of May as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Foodshare has been offering drive-thru distribution for three weeks and said that as the lines continue to grow, they provide food to approximately 1,200 households per day.

“With no decline in attendance, we have made the decision to keep our emergency food distribution running through the month of May,” Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare, said in a statement. “The financial support from our corporate and community partners plus an incredible group of volunteers is what is allowing us to continue this work. We also remain grateful to Governor Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz and the Capital Region Development Authority for allowing us to continue to use Rentschler Field.”

Foodshare said it estimates that approximately 70 percent of those served at the drive-thru food distribution are new to food insecurity.

“Our goal is to keep this operation running throughout the duration of this crisis,” Jakubowski said in a statement.

Distribution dates: Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 29; 8:30 a.m. to noon. Closed on Memorial Day.

Address: 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford

Silver Lane entrance; gates will close at noon.

There is one allocation of food per car.

Foodshare has ongoing efforts to provide food to more than 200 pantries, community kitchens, and Mobile Foodshare sites throughout the region.

People unable to drive to East Hartford can access help through the Mobile Foodshare, an outdoor pantry-on-wheels. To find a site near you, text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or go to www.foodshare.org/mobile.

To find a food pantry and other resources near year, call 2-1-1 or go to https://www.211ct.org/.

If you are interested in volunteering or would like to donate to help us continue to serve our neighbors visit www.foodshare.org