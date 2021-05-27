recall alert

Ford Recalls Small Vans; Shifter May Not Show Correct Gear

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem

Jeff Kowalsky, AFP via Getty Images

Ford is recalling nearly 205,000 Transit Connect small vans in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem that can stop the shift lever from moving the transmission to the correct gear.

The recall covers vans from the 2013 through 2021 model years with 2.5-liter engines and Ford's 6F35 transmissions.

The company said Thursday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or fall off. That can stop the shift lever from changing transmission gears, so a driver could shift into park but the van could be in a different gear.

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified starting the week of June 28.

