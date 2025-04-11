Forensic examiners provide insight during testimony in Jose Morales trial

On the fourth day of Jose Morales’ trial, the state introduced three witnesses, as they continue to build the connection between Morales and Christine Holloway to the jury.

Morales is accused of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, in December of 2019.

Morales is also the only suspect in the disappearance of his and Holloway's daughter, Vanessa Morales, who has been missing since her mother was found dead in her Ansonia home.

On Thursday, the first witness was Michael Morganti, a forensic science examiner with the Connecticut Division of Scientific Services, Forensic Laboratory.

Morganti provided a brief description of the process of DNA extraction to the jury.

He also testified that he conducted DNA tests on two samples and from there, was able to obtain a single source of a female profile.

Morganti was on the stand for about 10 minutes before being dismissed.

The second testimony was provided by Kristen Madel, forensic science examiner with the CT Division of Scientific Services.

Madel testified to having worked with the state for 21 years and has given more than 40 testimonies in court as a DNA analysis expert.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Marc Durso introduced state exhibits of Madel’s DNA reports.

Madel testified to finding Christine Holloway’s, and Morales’ DNA being found on the black contractor bag that was in the trunk of Morales’ gold Mazda protégé.

Madel also testified to a black Nike sneaker having Holloway’s and Morales’ DNA.

Madel also testified to multiple other objects that had Holloway’s DNA on them including the bottom of a children’s puzzle, a Sydney Shark book, Bath time book, Bible Reader book, a pink Croc shoe, a diaper pale and bone fragments.

Defense Attorney Howard Stein also questioned Madel about her report findings.

He established that Morales’ DNA was eliminated as a source in most of the items that had Holloway’s DNA, except for two.

The third witness of the day was CT FBI Agent David Carney, an agent with the cellular analysis survey team (CAST).

The state introduced a report generated by Carney detailing the call details record of Morales’ and Holloway’s cellphones.

Carney testified that he was only assigned to the case this year. He said was instructed to analyze the calls made between Nov. 29, 2019 and Dec 2, 2019.

Carney testified to multiple instances on Nov. 29, 2019 where Morales and Holloway’s cellphone appear to be at Morales’ home address in New Haven.

On the morning of Dec. 2, 2019 at around 4:25 a.m., both cellphones were moving towards Orange, Connecticut.

On that same day, between 4:45 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., both devices were in downtown New Haven.

Then from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., Morales’ phone was at 6 ½ Myrtle Ave in Ansonia, but there is no record of Holloway’s phone.

At 9:37 a.m., phone records showed Morales called Holloway’s cellphone for three seconds before ending the call.

Between the hours of 12 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, Holloway’s phone was north of Ansonia in the area of the Naugatuck State Forest.

Defense Attorney Stein questioned Carney on the accuracy of the phone locations.

Carney said he could not testify to the cellphones being inside of the homes, but rather that they were in the areas of the home addresses.