Former Bank Employee Accused of Stealing $19K in Cash in Westport

Westport police have arrested a former bank employee who is accused of stealing more than $19,000 in cash earlier this month.

Officers said a detective was contacted by a an employee of the security division for HSBC Bank on Friday, January 2.

According to police, the employee of the security division said that after investigating the activities of a recently terminated employee from the bank's Westport branch, later identified as 24-year-old Bryan Ochoa-Flores, it was determined that he had stolen approximately $19,128 in cash.

In interviews conducted with security investigators from HSBC, police said Ochoa-Flores detailed the ways where he had reversed the internal accounting of two customer cash withdrawls and how he had periodically skimmed cash from the bank's fault.

In another interview with detectives, authorities said Ochoa-Flores admitted to stealing an estimated $15,000 to $19,000 in funds from the bank in order to pay for his personal expenses.

After an investigation, police said Ochoa-Flores was taken into custody on Friday and charged with larceny. A $19,000 non-surety bond was set for the charge and Ochoa-Flores was released.

He is scheduled to be in court on January 16.

